Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The body of a Palestinian man reportedly killed by Israeli settlers is transported in an ambulance, in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan in the occupied West Bank province of Salfit on February 11, 2023. (AFP)
The body of a Palestinian man reportedly killed by Israeli settlers is transported in an ambulance, in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan in the occupied West Bank province of Salfit on February 11, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Palestinian killed by Jewish settler in occupied West Bank

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A Jewish settler fatally shot a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, Palestinian officials said.

A number of Jewish settlers carrying pistols and one with a rifle approached the village of Qrawat Bani Hassan and one fired a shot killing 27-year-old Mothqal Rayyan, a Palestinian eye-witness told Reuters.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to the witness, the Israeli military arrived but only protected the settlers.

Among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, the West Bank has seen a spike in violence since Israel intensified raids last year in response to a series of street attacks in its cities.

Read more:

Child injured in east Jerusalem car attack dies: Hospital

Two killed, several wounded in car-ramming at bus stop in Jerusalem outskirts

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank raid: Palestinians

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size