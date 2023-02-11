Theme
Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, looks on during a presser in Maras, Turkey, on February 11, 2023. (Reuters)
UN aid chief says Turkey-Syria earthquake is region’s ‘worst event’ in a century

AFP
UN aid chief Martin Griffiths described on Saturday the devastating earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northwestern Syria as the “worst event in 100 years in this region.”

Speaking during a news briefing in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, Griffiths also lauded Turkey's response to the disaster as “extraordinary.”

He also told Reuters he hoped in Syria aid would go to both government and opposition-held areas, but that things with this regard were “not clear yet.”

