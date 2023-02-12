Lebanon: Rejected suitor bombs, burns house of woman’s family as revenge

A young Lebanese man, after being rejected by the family of a woman he proposed to marry, took revenge by bombing their family home and setting it on fire on Friday night, according to local media reports.

The grenades thrown at the house caused a fire that burned two cars in the courtyard of the house, which is located in the south of Lebanon.

The fire was put out by civil defense authorities and family members in the village intervened to prevent the conflict from escalating further.

No injuries or deaths were recorded as a result of the blaze, but Lebanese authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

The same man, who is yet to be identified, kidnapped the woman he proposed to a day before the attack and returned her to her family’s home as part of a settlement that stipulated he officially be granted her hand in marriage.

