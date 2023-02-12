Lebanon: Rejected suitor bombs, burns house of woman’s family as revenge
Lebanese man bombs and sets fire to house of woman’s family as revenge of proposal refusal
A young Lebanese man, after being rejected by the family of a woman he proposed to marry, took revenge by bombing their family home and setting it on fire on Friday night, according to local media reports.
The grenades thrown at the house caused a fire that burned two cars in the courtyard of the house, which is located in the south of Lebanon.
The fire was put out by civil defense authorities and family members in the village intervened to prevent the conflict from escalating further.
No injuries or deaths were recorded as a result of the blaze, but Lebanese authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.
The same man, who is yet to be identified, kidnapped the woman he proposed to a day before the attack and returned her to her family’s home as part of a settlement that stipulated he officially be granted her hand in marriage.
حدثان أمنيان متزامنان في الجنوب— Fouad Khreiss (@fouadkhreiss) February 10, 2023
اقدم احد الاشخاص على اطلاق 3 قنابل على منزل في بلدة راميا الجنوبية (قيل ان دوافعه عاطفية) مما ادى الى احتراق ٣ سيارات وبطاريات طاقة شمسية وفر الى جهة مجهولة
سمع دوي قذيفة من نوع "b7"، وفر المنفذون إلى جهة مجهولة وذلك في منطقة النصار - قرب قانا pic.twitter.com/qJ0Usm586Q
