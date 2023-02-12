Turkey earthquake: China sends 53 tonnes of tents to aid earthquake relief
China shipped 53 tonnes of tents to aid earthquake-hit Turkey on Sunday, with more emergency aid planned in the near future, state broadcaster CCTV said.
The tents departed Shanghai and are scheduled to arrive in Istanbul later on Sunday, CCTV said.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Shipped on large cargo planes, according to video from CCTV, the tents would help aid in relief operations as rescues continue after earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria and caused nearly 26,000 deaths.
The first batch of supplies from China’s government, 40,000 blankets, arrived in Istanbul on Saturday, according to CCTV. The country is planning to send medical equipment, including electrocardiogram machines, ultrasound diagnostic instrument, and medical vehicles and hospital beds in the near future, CCTV said.
A rescue team of 82 members dispatched by the Chinese government arrived in Turkey on Wednesday, CCTV reported.
Read more:
Saudi rescue workers continue relief operations in earthquake-struck Turkey
EU envoy to Syria says ‘absolutely unfair’ to be accused of not providing aid
Greek FM Nikos Dendias in Turkey in show of support following devastating earthquake
-
Nearly 26 million people affected by Turkey-Syria earthquake: WHOAlmost 26 million people have been affected by the deadly earthquake that ravaged Turkey and Syria this week, the WHO said Saturday, warning that ... Middle East
-
Turkish government lauds Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian aid after deadly earthquakeThe Turkish government thanked Saudi Arabia for its humanitarian aid to the deadly quake-hit Middle Eastern country.Following Monday’s 7.8-magnitude ... Saudi Arabia
-
Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll exceeds 25,000 as hope to find survivors fadesRescuers in Turkey pulled more people from the rubble early on Saturday, five days after the country’s most devastating earthquake since 1939, but ... Middle East