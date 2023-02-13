More than 4,300 people reported dead in northwest Syria from quake: UN
More than 4,300 people were dead and more than 7,600 others were injured in northwest Syria as of February 12 following the deadly earthquake and aftershocks in neighboring Turkey, the UN office for humanitarian affairs (OCHA) said in a statement on Monday.
Rescue workers in Syria’s opposition-held northwest zones have revealed a lower toll as of Friday, and are anticipating announcing higher toll in the hours ahead.
Developing