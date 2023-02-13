Turkey won’t allow new Syrian refugee influx after quake: Minister
Turkey will not allow a new influx of refugees from Syria after last week’s devastating earthquake, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Claims that there is a new influx of refugees from Syria to Turkey (after the earthquake) are not true. We will not allow that; it is out of question,” Cavusoglu said at a news conference in Ankara.
Cavusoglu was commenting on claims that Syrians were flooding into Turkey following last Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake which has killed more than 37,000 in the two countries.
Humanitarian aid to Syria’s rebel-held areas is being delivered through the Bab al Hawa border crossing, and Turkey is ready to open two new border crossings from Kilis province after the earthquake, Cavusoglu said.
“All of these border crossings are for humanitarian aid. That does not mean that Syrians are coming to Turkey through these crossings,” he said.
“We are facilitating humanitarian aid for Syrians, but we are not allowing a new Syrian refugee influx. These are two separate issues,” he said.
Read more:
Egypt’s president Sisi praises UAE during Dubai summit
Rescuers dig for earthquake survivors in Turkey as death toll set to keep rising
Video: Massive chasm appears in Earth’s crust caused by disastrous Turkey earthquake
-
Egypt’s president Sisi praises UAE during Dubai summitEgyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi offered effusive praise Monday for the United Arab Emirates, seeking to repair a rift between Cairo and the Gulf ... Gulf
-
Rescuers dig for earthquake survivors in Turkey as death toll set to keep risingRescuers pulled a woman alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey on Monday and another team was digging a tunnel to reach what was ... Middle East
-
Video: Massive chasm appears in Earth’s crust caused by disastrous Turkey earthquakeA video shows the devastating aftermath of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last week. Middle East