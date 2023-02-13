Video: Massive chasm appears in Earth’s crust caused by disastrous Turkey earthquake

A massive chasm has appeared in the Earth’s crust as a result of the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria last week, a video released by a local news agency Sunday showed.

The video, published by DHA news agency, shows the immense power of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that claimed the lives of more than 30,000 people, proving the sheer scale of the disaster.

United Nations relief chief Martin Griffiths said on Sunday that he believes the death toll will “double or more” to top 50,000.

“We haven’t really begun to count the number of dead,” Griffiths said.

The quake has left a devastating impact on the affected areas, with tens of thousands of rescue workers braving the freezing weather to search for survivors in the flattened neighborhoods.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the earthquake has affected nearly 26 million people. WHO has initiated a flash appeal for $42.8 million to address the pressing health needs of those affected.

The situation is particularly dire in Syria, where it is estimated that up to 5.3 million individuals may now be homeless.

