Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
As a result of the earthquake that struck Turkey last week, a massive chasm in the Earth's crust is seen in this screengrab from a video obtained by AFP.
As a result of the earthquake that struck Turkey last week, a massive chasm in the Earth's crust is seen in this screengrab from a video obtained by AFP.

Video: Massive chasm appears in Earth’s crust caused by disastrous Turkey earthquake

A video shows the devastating aftermath of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last week.

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A massive chasm has appeared in the Earth’s crust as a result of the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria last week, a video released by a local news agency Sunday showed.

The video, published by DHA news agency, shows the immense power of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that claimed the lives of more than 30,000 people, proving the sheer scale of the disaster.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

United Nations relief chief Martin Griffiths said on Sunday that he believes the death toll will “double or more” to top 50,000.

“We haven’t really begun to count the number of dead,” Griffiths said.

The quake has left a devastating impact on the affected areas, with tens of thousands of rescue workers braving the freezing weather to search for survivors in the flattened neighborhoods.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the earthquake has affected nearly 26 million people. WHO has initiated a flash appeal for $42.8 million to address the pressing health needs of those affected.

The situation is particularly dire in Syria, where it is estimated that up to 5.3 million individuals may now be homeless.

Read more:

Up to 5.3 million in Syria may be homeless after quake: UN

Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll to top 50,000, UN relief chief says

Rescuers dig for earthquake survivors in Turkey as death toll set to keep rising

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size