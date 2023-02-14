Western powers ‘strongly oppose’ Israel’s recent decision to construct settlements
The foreign ministers of five Western powers said Tuesday they were “deeply troubled” by the Israeli government’s decision to move ahead with the construction of thousands of settlements.
The ministers from Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the United States said: “We strongly oppose these unilateral actions which will only serve to exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and undermine efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution.”
