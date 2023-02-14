Israel’s lasers can shoot down Iranian drones used by Russia against Ukraine: Report

A senior Israeli defense ministry official said on Tuesday Israel’s air defense lasers can shoot down the Iranian drones used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Brig. Gen. Danny Gold, director of Israel’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (MAFAT), said at an AI conference at Tel Aviv University that his ministry is working on developing the next generation of laser technology, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The Israelis have conducted multiple successful tests destroying rockets and mortars using a sophisticated laser weapons system, said Gold, adding that the same concept can be applied to shoot down Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), including the Iranian drones that are being used by Russia against Ukraine.

This comes amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, with Iran recently accusing Israel of being behind a drone attack on a military site in central Iran.

Iran’s provision of drones to Russia and its violent response to domestic protests have also worsened ties between the Islamic Republic and the West.

