Israel troops kill Palestinian teen during arrest raid

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank early Tuesday, Palestinian officials said, with the army saying troops opened fire after the suspect approached them with explosives.

The Palestinian health ministry said Mahmud Majid Mohammed al-Aidi, 17, died from “critical wounds he sustained by live occupation (Israeli) bullets to the head” at Al-Fara refugee camp north of Nablus.

The army said Israeli troops carried out “counterterrorism operations” in several West Bank towns and cities early on Tuesday.

“During activity in the Al-Fara camp, a Palestinian suspect approached the soldiers with an explosive device. The soldiers responded with live fire. A hit was identified,” the army said, without commenting specifically on Aidi’s reported death.

Camp official Assem Mansour told AFP: “The Israeli army entered the camp from various directions after midnight, and surrounded the house of a wanted person.”

The ministry separately announced the death of Haroun Rasmi Yussuf Abu Aram, 25, from injuries sustained “two years ago from live bullets of the occupation in Masafer Yatta,” an area of the West Bank where many Palestinians have been evicted from their homes by the army, who have declared it a military zone.

On Monday, Asil Sawaed, a 22-year-old Israeli policeman from a Bedouin town in northern Israel, was killed after being stabbed by an assailant and inadvertently shot by an armed guard who intended to hit the attacker but missed.

Since the start of this year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 48 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.

Nine Israeli civilians, including three children, one Ukrainian civilian and a police officer have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.

