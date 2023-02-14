Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This picture taken on August 31, 2020 shows Israeli El Al airline aircrafts on the tarmac at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, east of Tel Aviv. (AFP)
This picture taken on August 31, 2020 shows Israeli El Al airline aircrafts on the tarmac at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, east of Tel Aviv. (AFP)

Israeli flights to Turkey to resume, Israeli Foreign Minister Cohen says

Reuters, Ankara
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israeli airlines will resume direct flights to Turkey as a mark of a continued improvement in bilateral relations, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Tuesday.

The first such flight will depart on Thursday, Cohen told reporters during what he described as solidarity visit to Turkey, which credited Israel for sending relief delegations after last week’s earthquake.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size