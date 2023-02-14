Rescuers pull seven survivors from ruins eight days after Turkey quake

At least seven survivors were rescued on Tuesday from the rubble of earthquake-hit areas of Turkey, local media reported, eight days after worst quake in the country’s modern history.

It included a woman pulled out from ruins of a building in the southern Turkish province of Hatay by Ukrainian rescue workers, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier on Tuesday, an 18-year-old named Muhammed Cafer was rescued from the rubble of a building in southern Turkey some 198 hours after last Monday’s earthquake, CNN Turk said.

Broadcasters showed rescue workers carrying Cafer strapped on a stretcher, an oxygen mask on his face and a health worker holding an IV bag, from the site of the collapsed building in Adiyman province to a waiting ambulance.

Cafer could be seen moving his fingers as he was carried away.

A short while earlier, rescue workers pulled two brothers alive from the ruins of an apartment block in neighboring Kahramanmaras province.

State-owned Anadolu news agency identified them as 17-year-old Muhammed Enes Yeninar and his brother, 21-year-old Baki Yeninar, who was rescued after him.

They were both placed in ambulances and taken to hospital. Their condition was unclear.



Three other women, two in Hatay province and one in Kahramanmaras city, were also rescued on Tuesday, Turkish media reported.

The combined death toll in Turkey and neighboring Syria from the disaster now exceeds 37,000.

Read more:

UAE opens largest field hospital in earthquake-hit Turkey

Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria

Drone footage of quake-stricken Turkish city shows depth of destruction