Rescue teams carry out search operations amid the rubble of collapsed buildings at Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras on February 11, 2023, five days after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s southeast earlier in the week. (AFP)
Three people rescued in Turkey nearly 198 hours after devastating earthquake

Reuters
An 18-year-old named Muhammed Cafer was rescued from the rubble of a building in southern Turkey on Tuesday, the third rescue of the morning some 198 hours after last week’s devastating earthquake, broadcaster CNN Turk said.

Last Monday’s quake and a major aftershock have killed more than 37,000 people in southern Turkey and northwest Syria, according to official tallies expected to rise much higher.

In Turkey’s Adiyman province, broadcasters showed rescue workers carrying Cafer strapped on a stretcher, an oxygen mask on his face and a health worker holding an IV bag, from the site of the collapsed building to a waiting ambulance.

Cafer could be seen moving his fingers as he was carried away.

A short while earlier, rescue workers pulled two brothers alive from the ruins of an apartment block in neighboring Kahramanmaras province.

State-owned Anadolu news agency identified them as 17-year-old Muhammed Enes Yeninar and his brother, 21-year-old Baki Yeninar, who was rescued after him.

They were both placed in ambulances and taken to hospital. Their condition was unclear.

