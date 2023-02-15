Jordan’s FM to visit Syria, Turkey to show solidarity after devastating quake

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi will head to Syria and Turkey on Wednesday in a “show of solidarity” after the quake that killed thousands of people in both countries, his ministry said.



Jordan, which neighbors Syria, has sent large shipments of aid to both countries with the kingdom sending a medical hospital to Turkey and organizing several large aid convoys through the country’s northern border crossing with Syria.



However, the visit by Safadi to Damascus would be the first such trip by a top Jordanian official to Syria since the more than decade long conflict that devastated Syria and saw both sides take opposing camps.



Staunch US ally Jordan had supported mainstream opposition groups that had sought to topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad but later backed Russian-led military campaign that regained southern Syria from the opposition’s control.



“Safadi will discuss the humanitarian and aid needs that the two countries need,” a statement from the foreign ministry said, adding that another aid plane will fly to both countries on Wednesday.



Jordan has criticized Damascus for failing to curb a multi-billion dollar drug smuggling through its borders that Amman blames on Iranian-backed militias who hold sway in southern Syria.



