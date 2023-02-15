Disposal of expired military equipment triggers loud noise heard in Iran’s Kerman

The source of the loud noise heard in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Wednesday was the army’s disposal of expired military equipment, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing the city’s governor.

“Today at noon, worn out and outdated ammunition was destroyed and exploded by the army near Baghin town of Kerman, as a result of which a loud sound was heard in the city,” IRNA quoted Mohammad-Mehdi Fadakar as saying.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier, the semi-official Young Journalists Club (YJC) news agency had reported that a loud unexplained noise was in the city.

“At noon today, a loud noise was heard in most parts of Kerman, and some citizens say this incident was followed by the shaking of buildings in the city,” YJC said, adding that no earthquake had been registered in the area.

Read more:

US military says it shot down an Iranian-made drone in Syria