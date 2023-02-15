Theme
Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Jan. 4, 2021. (Reuters)
US military says it shot down an Iranian-made drone in Syria

The US military said it shot down an Iranian-made drone in Syria on Tuesday.

The drone was attempting to conduct reconnaissance on a patrol base in northeastern Syria, US Central Command said on Twitter.

