Woman rescued alive in Turkey, 222 hours after devastating earthquake

A 42-year-old woman was rescued from the rubble of a building in the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras on Wednesday, almost 222 hours after a devastating earthquake struck the region, Turkish media reported.
TV footage sowed rescue workers carrying the woman, named Melike Imamoglu, strapped onto a stretcher, to an ambulance.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Turkey, Syria earthquake: Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief provides on-the-ground support
Jordan’s FM to visit Syria, Turkey to show solidarity after devastating quake
Minute’s silence held at Champions League matches in solidarity with Turkey, Syria