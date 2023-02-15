Theme
People stand in front of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 6, 2023. (Reuters)
People stand in front of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on February 6, 2023. (Reuters)

Woman rescued alive in Turkey, 222 hours after devastating earthquake

Reuters
A 42-year-old woman was rescued from the rubble of a building in the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras on Wednesday, almost 222 hours after a devastating earthquake struck the region, Turkish media reported.

TV footage sowed rescue workers carrying the woman, named Melike Imamoglu, strapped onto a stretcher, to an ambulance.

