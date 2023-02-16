China’s Xi accepts Iranian president’s invitation for state visit to Iran
China’s President Xi Jinping has accepted Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s invitation to pay a state visit to Iran, a joint communique between both countries said on Thursday.
The statement released on Raisi’s last day of a three-day visit to Beijing did not give more details.
