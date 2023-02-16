Renewed protests in Iran to mark 40 days since execution of two demonstrators

Protests erupted in several cities across Iran on Thursday to mark 40 days since the execution of two protesters, footage circulating on social media showed.

Last month, Mohammad-Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini were executed by Iran for allegedly killing a member of the security forces.

In Iran, the 40th day after a person’s death holds significance in the mourning process.

Videos posted on Twitter showed demonstrations in the cities of Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Izeh, Gorgan, Arak, and Isfahan. Protesters were seen chanting anti-regime slogans and denouncing the clerical regime and its highest authority, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In Tehran, protesters chanted “woman, life, freedom,” the rallying cry of the protest movement sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini last September. In another video from the capital, demonstrators were heard shouting “death to the dictator,” referring to Khamenei.

In another video from Tehran, security forces were seen clashing with protesters.

In Izeh, located in the southwest of Iran, demonstrators were chanting, “this is the year of blood, Khamenei will be overthrown.”

The death of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died on September 16 after being arrested by the morality police for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress rules for women, triggered months of protests that quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic.

The protests were met with a violent crackdown from authorities, resulting in the deaths of hundreds and the arrest of thousands, according to human rights groups.

The regime, which views the demonstrations as “riots” backed by foreign powers, has executed four people in connection with the protests so far.

