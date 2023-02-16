Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Rubble from destroyed properties as seen from Iskenderun following the deadly earthquake in Hatay province, Turkey February 15, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Loperesz
Rubble from destroyed properties as seen from Iskenderun following the deadly earthquake in Hatay province, Turkey February 15, 2023. (Reuters)

Turkey marathon TV show raises $6 bln for earthquake victims

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A seven-hour show broadcast on hundreds of TV and radio channels in Turkey raised 115.1 billion liras ($6 billion) in aid for survivors of the February 6 twin earthquakes, with the country’s central bank leading the donation drive.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a phone call to the live show, Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said the central bank will donate 30 billion liras, about a quarter of all the money raised during the Wednesday night show, Anadolu Agency reported.

State-run lenders followed the lead, with Ziraat Bankasi pledging 20 billion liras, Vakifbank 12 billion liras and Halkbank 7 billion liras.

Other top donators include mobile companies Turkcell and Turk Telekom at 3.5 billion liras and 2 billion liras, respectively, and state-run insurer Turkiye Sigorta with 2 billion liras. Turkish Airlines and Borsa Istanbul also donated 2 billion liras each.

Isbank separately announced a 1 billion liras donation and a pledge to support new construction with 1.75 billion liras.

Read more:

Earthquake: Turkey’s health minister meets Saudi volunteer relief teams

Con-artists exploiting Turkey-Syria earthquake to scam donations online: Report

Taliban aid group donates $50,000 in plastic bag to Turkey earthquake victims

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size