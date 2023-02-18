Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this handout photo courtesy of US Navy Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) Harth 55 (L) conducted an unsafe and unprofessional action by crossing the bow of the Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Monomoy (WPB 1326) (R) as the US vessel was conducting a routine maritime security patrol in international waters of the southern Arabian Gulf, April 2, 2021. The USCGC ships are assigned to Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), the largest US Coast Guard unit outside the United States, and operate under U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force 55.
In this handout photo courtesy of US Navy Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) Harth 55 (L) conducted an unsafe and unprofessional action by crossing the bow of the Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Monomoy (WPB 1326) (R) as the US vessel was conducting a routine maritime security patrol in international waters of the southern Arabian Gulf, April 2, 2021.

Israeli-owned vessel attacked in Arabian sea, Iran accused: Security source

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

At least one Israeli-owned vessel was attacked in the Arabian sea on Feb. 10, a regional defense source said on Friday, in an assault that Iran is assumed to have carried out.

The source said drones were likely used and that there were no reports of casualties.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There was no immediate comment by Iran, which has rejected accusations it was behind similar incidents in the past few years.

The attack came during tension between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear activity and its supply of arms - including long-range “suicide drones” - for Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as months of anti-government demonstrations at home.

British maritime security company Ambrey Intelligence said unmanned aerial systems had attacked two tankers and one bulk carrier in the Arabian sea and assessed that Tehran had mounted the attack. Two of the merchant vessels were Israeli-owned, it said, and one was Emirati.

Iran has blamed Israel for a Jan. 29 drone attack on a military site in the central city of Isfahan, vowing revenge for what appeared to be the latest episode in a long-running covert war.

Several nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, the centerpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program, which Iran accuses Israel of sabotaging in 2021. There have been many explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial sites in recent years.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday that Iran was expanding its advanced weapons proliferation beyond the region despite an embargo, including talks to sell drones and precision-guided munitions to 50 countries.

Read more:

Israel: ‘All possible means on the table’ to prevent Iran getting nuclear weapons

US Navy intercepts vessel smuggling assault rifles from Iran to Yemen

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size