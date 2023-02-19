Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This aerial view shows a United Nations aid convoy that entered opposition-held northwestern Syria from Turkey through the Bab el-Hawa crossing on February 9, 2023, the first since a devastating earthquake that killed thousands. (AFP)
This aerial view shows a United Nations aid convoy that entered opposition-held northwestern Syria from Turkey through the Bab el-Hawa crossing on February 9, 2023, the first since a devastating earthquake that killed thousands. (AFP)

French aid group MSF issues urgent appeal for quake-hit Syria

AFP, Al-Hammam Crossing, Syria,
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The group Doctors Without Borders called Sunday for the “urgent scaling up” of earthquake aid to northwest Syria as it delivered a convoy laden with emergency assistance.

Aid has been slow to reach Syria’s opposition-held areas since the February 6 quake killed a combined total of more than 43,000 people across Turkey and Syria.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“An urgent increase in the volume of supplies is needed to match the scale of the humanitarian crisis,” said the French aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

It charged that supplies “currently fail to even match pre-earthquake volumes.”

“Aid is trickling in negligible amounts for the moment,” said Hakim Khaldi, MSF’s head of mission in Syria. “We emptied our emergency stocks in three days.”

“According to UN data, five days after the earthquake, only 10 trucks had entered” opposition-held areas of Syria through the Bab al-Hawa crossing from Turkey, MSF said.

It added that “in the 10 days following the earthquake, the number of trucks that crossed the border into northwest Syria was lower than the average weekly number for 2022.”

A convoy of 14 trucks laden with 1,269 tents and winter kits sent by MSF had arrived in Syria through the al-Hammam crossing in the Afrin area on Sunday.

“The delivery was arranged outside of the United Nations cross-border humanitarian mechanism,” the group said.

Activists and emergency teams in Syria’s northwest have decried a slow UN response to the quake in opposition-held areas, contrasting it with the planeloads of aid that have been delivered to government-controlled airports.

Before the quake struck, almost all of the crucial humanitarian aid for the more than four million people living in opposition-controlled areas was being delivered through just one crossing, Bab al-Hawa.

The UN announced on Monday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had agreed to open two more border crossings from Turkey to northwest Syria to allow in aid.

Since the quake, the UN has sent more than 170 aid trucks to northwest Syria.

Read more:

Earthquake: Survivors rescued from rubble as families pray to find a body to mourn

Oman’s Duqm area struck with 4.1-magnitude earthquake

Blinken to talk post-quake aid, Nordic NATO bid in official visit to Turkey

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size