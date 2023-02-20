Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this handout photo courtesy of US Navy Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) Harth 55 (L) conducted an unsafe and unprofessional action by crossing the bow of the Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Monomoy (WPB 1326) (R) as the US vessel was conducting a routine maritime security patrol in international waters of the southern Arabian Gulf, April 2, 2021. The USCGC ships are assigned to Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), the largest US Coast Guard unit outside the United States, and operate under U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force 55.
In this handout photo courtesy of US Navy Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) Harth 55 (L) conducted an unsafe and unprofessional action by crossing the bow of the Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Monomoy (WPB 1326) (R) as the US vessel was conducting a routine maritime security patrol in international waters of the southern Arabian Gulf, April 2, 2021.

Iran denies Israeli claims that it was behind oil tanker attack

Reuters, Dubai
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iran denies Israel’s accusation that Tehran targeted an Israeli oil tanker on February 10, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

The captain of the Liberian-flagged Campo Square said on Saturday it had been lightly damaged by an airborne object on February 10 while sailing through the Arabian Sea. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Iran was responsible.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Shipping databases linked the tanker to Zodiac Maritime, which is controlled by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

“We strongly reject the Zionist regime’s accusation against Iran regarding the attack on the Israeli tanker,” Kanaani said during a weekly news conference.

“We are very active in maintaining security and freedom of navigation in international waters and will continue to do so,” he added.

Read more:

Netanyahu says Iran attacked oil tanker last week

Israeli-owned vessel attacked in Arabian sea, Iran accused: Security source

Israeli strike in Syria’s Damascus kills 15: Monitor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size