A man counts Iranian rials at a currency exchange shop, before the start of the U.S. sanctions on Tehran, in Basra, Iraq November 3, 2018. (Reuters)
A man counts Iranian rials at a currency exchange shop. (File photo: Reuters)

Iran’s currency falls to a record low: Foreign exchange site Bonbast

Reuters, Dubai
Iran’s currency fell to a record low of 501,300 rials to the US dollar on Monday, according to the foreign exchange site Bonbast.com.

