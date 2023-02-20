Theme
KSRelief teams help victims of the earthquake in Syria. (SPA)
KSRelief teams help victims of the earthquake in Syria. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia signs $48.8 mln worth of projects for quake-struck Syria and Turkey

Saudi Arabia has agreed on more than 183 million riyals ($48.8 million) worth of projects to help Syria and Turkey after this month’s devastating earthquakes, Saudi state TV reported on Monday.

