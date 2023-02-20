Saudi Arabia signs $48.8 mln worth of projects for quake-struck Syria and Turkey
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Saudi Arabia has agreed on more than 183 million riyals ($48.8 million) worth of projects to help Syria and Turkey after this month’s devastating earthquakes, Saudi state TV reported on Monday.
Read more:
Advertisement
Blinken says US will back quake-hit Turkey ‘for as long as it takes’ on visit
Turkey, Russia leaders may discuss Ukraine grain export deal soon: Report
Arab states need new approach towards Syria: Saudi foreign minister
Also Read
-
Blinken says US will back quake-hit Turkey ‘for as long as it takes’ on visitUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Washington will support Turkey “for as long as it takes” after earthquakes rocked the country ... World News
-
Turkey, Russia leaders may discuss Ukraine grain export deal soon: ReportTurkish and Russian leaders may soon discuss an UN-backed initiative that has enabled the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, but there is no date ... World News
-
Arab states need new approach towards Syria: Saudi foreign ministerSaudi Arabia’s foreign minister said consensus was building in the Arab world that isolating Syria was not working and that dialog with Damascus was ... Saudi Arabia
Advertisement