Blinken says ball in Iran court to engage, deal with challenges of nuclear program
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday it was up to Iran to engage to deal with the challenge of its nuclear program.
“We continue to believe that with regard to the nuclear program, the most effective, sustainable way to deal with the challenge is through diplomacy. But at this moment, those efforts are on the backburner because Iran is simply not engaged in a meaningful way.”
“But the door is always open to diplomacy going forward. A lot depends on what Iran says and does and whether or not it engages,” Blinken told a news conference during a visit to Athens.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Iran’s currency falls to a record low: Foreign exchange site Bonbast
Iran denies enriching uranium to 84 pct
IAEA discussing with Iran report of uranium enrichment to near nuclear weapons-grade