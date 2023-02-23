Lebanese judge charges longtime central bank governor with money laundering: Source
A Lebanese judge has charged longtime central bank governor Riad Salameh, his brother Raja and one of his assistants with money laundering, embezzlement and illicit enrichment, a senior judicial source said on Thursday.
The charges come after an 18-month investigation. A previous judge recused himself and did not file charges. The Salameh brothers have denied the accusations.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Lebanon’s finance minister says difficult to replace cenbank head Riad Salameh