Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks to a reporter at his office in Beirut on December 15, 2017. (AFP)
Lebanese judge charges longtime central bank governor with money laundering: Source

A Lebanese judge has charged longtime central bank governor Riad Salameh, his brother Raja and one of his assistants with money laundering, embezzlement and illicit enrichment, a senior judicial source said on Thursday.

The charges come after an 18-month investigation. A previous judge recused himself and did not file charges. The Salameh brothers have denied the accusations.

