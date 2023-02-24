Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Egypt

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck northeastern Egypt on Friday, according to the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers at 12:25 a.m. local time, the institute said.

The quake which struck 27 kilometers north of the city of Suez was felt by people in Cairo and Suez and in the governorates of Nile Delta.

There have been no reports of casualties or damage to property.

Institute experts had said areas in north and east of the country experience earthquakes that citizens do not feel, noting that Egypt is safe especially that it’s located outside seismic belts.

They added that Egypt may however experience weak to medium earthquakes particularly if their center is in the Mediterranean region or north of the Red Sea.

Doctor Mohammed Taha, an expert at the institute, said Egypt felt some aftershocks following the devastating quake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, adding that they posed no threats.



