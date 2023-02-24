Iran says explosions, gunfire in Karaj caused by military drill

Explosions and gunfire heard in Iran’s city of Karaj late on Thursday were caused by a military drill held by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, state media reported.

Social media users reported hearing gunshots and explosions, while videos circulating on Twitter showed anti-aircraft fire in the skies of Karaj, located west of the capital Tehran.

More video of significant antiaircraft fire over Karaj tonight in #Iran. Wow. pic.twitter.com/yv6sCNESVG — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) February 23, 2023

The official IRNA news agency reported early on Friday that a military exercise conducted by the IRGC was the source of the explosions and gunfire in the area.

This comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel.

Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran was behind an attack on a tanker in the Arabian Sea linked to Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

In January, a drone attack targeted a military site linked to Iran’s Defense Ministry in Isfahan, which was later blamed on Israel.

