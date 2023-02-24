Netanyahu discusses military action on Iran with top Israeli officials: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held a number of secret meetings with senior Israeli military officials discussing plans for a possible strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Israel’s Channel 12 reported this week.

According to the report, Netanyahu met five times in recent weeks with top military officials including the defense minister, head of the Israel Defense Forces, head of the Mossad, head of the Military Intelligence to discuss preparations for a possible attack on Iran’s nuclear program.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The report was unsourced and short on details, and “may itself be designed to telegraph the seriousness of Israeli threats to resort to military action in order to shut down Iran’s suspected drive toward a nuclear weapon,” the Times of Israel noted.

The report said that the outcome of the meetings was that Israel will act alone against Iran if the international community does not intervene. The outcome of the meetings was shared with senior US officials as well French President Emmanuel Macron, it added.

The reported meetings come amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel.

Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran was behind an attack on a tanker in the Arabian Sea linked to Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

In January, a drone attack targeted a military site linked to Iran’s Defense Ministry in Isfahan, which was later blamed on Israel.

Read more:

Iran says explosions, gunfire in Karaj caused by military drill

Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent