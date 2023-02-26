Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
King Abdullah II of Jordan, listens during his meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
King Abdullah II of Jordan, listens during his meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)

More effort needed to bring calm in Palestine, Jordan’s King tells Biden advisor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Jordan’s King Abdullah told US President Joe Biden’s top Middle East adviser attending an Israeli-Palestinian meeting on Sunday that efforts should be intensified to bring “calm and reduce escalation” in Palestinian territories, state media reported.

Brett McGurk attended the meeting in the Red Sea port of Aqaba hosted by Jordan that brought together Israeli and Palestinian security chiefs together for the first time in many years, along with representatives of key regional parties.

Read more:

Meeting in Jordan between Israeli and Palestinian officials begins: Source

Jordan to host Palestinian-Israeli talks in Aqaba as violence spirals

US mediating between Israel, Palestine, asked UAE to halt UN settlements vote: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size