Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israeli security forces deploy in the occupied West Bank city of Hawara, following an incident during which Palestinian Ammar Hadi Mufleh, 22, was reportedly shot dead by Israeli police, on December 2, 2022. (AFP)
Israeli security forces deploy in the occupied West Bank city of Hawara, following an incident during which Palestinian Ammar Hadi Mufleh, 22, was reportedly shot dead by Israeli police, on December 2, 2022. (AFP)
Israel Palestine

Two settlers killed in occupied West Bank, Israeli officials say

Reuters, Ramallah, West Bank
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A Palestinian gunman killed two Jewish settlers in their car in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident, which came as Israeli and Palestinian security officials met in Jordan to discuss ways of lowering tensions.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Medics said the casualties near Hawara, an area that sees regular friction between Palestinians and settlers, were men in their twenties. A settlements spokesperson said they were residents of Har Bracha, a settlement 8 kilometers (5 miles) away.

The Israeli military it was pursuing the gunman.

Read more:

Meeting in Jordan between Israeli and Palestinian officials begins: Source

Ahmed Qureia, top Palestinian negotiator with Israel, dies at 85

Israel troops kill Palestinian teen during arrest raid


Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size