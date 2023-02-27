Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022. IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022. (Reuters)

Canada targets IRGC, law enforcement officials in fresh Iran sanctions

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Canadian government on Monday said it was imposing sanctions on 12 senior officials from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) for their participation in “gross and systematic human rights violations.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The targeted officials include Kurdistan Province Governor Esmaeil Zarei Kousha and Morteza Mir Aghaei, Commander of Basij paramilitary forces in Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province, Canada’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Read more:

US warns Iran after fresh threats from IRGC against Trump, Pompeo over Soleimani

IRGC commander says Iran seeks to kill Trump, Pompeo, others as revenge for Soleimani

Iran says explosions, gunfire in Karaj caused by military drill

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size