Mourners attend the funeral of Hillel Yaniv and Yigal Yaniv, Israeli brothers from the Har Bracha settlement, who were killed by a suspected Palestinian gunman as they were driving in the occupied West Bank, at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, February 27, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

US citizen killed in West Bank violence: State department

AFP
Published: Updated:
An Israeli who was killed in violence in the West Bank city of Jericho on Monday was also a US citizen, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“We condemn the horrific killing of two Israeli brothers near Nablus and the killing today of an Israeli near Jericho, who we understand was also an American citizen,” Price told reporters.

Price did not identify the victim. But in a tweet US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides identified the person as male.

“I can confirm that a US citizen was killed in one of the terror attacks in the West Bank tonight. I pray for his family,” Nides wrote.

Price called on Israel to take action against the settlers behind the violence as well as those suspected in the deaths of the Israelis.

He said one Palestinian man was killed and 300 injured in the attack by Israeli settlers, which left dozens of homes and cars torched.

“We also condemn the wide-scale indiscriminate violence by settlers against Palestinian civilians following the killings,” he said.

“These actions are completely unacceptable,” Price said.

Price said the United States appreciates calls by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog for a halt to “vigilante violence.”

In addition, he added, “We expect the Israeli Government to ensure full accountability and legal prosecution of those responsible for these attacks.”

“Accountability and justice should be pursued with equal rigour in all cases of extremist violence,” Price said.

