Germany watching Iran’s increasing military build-up with concern: Foreign Ministry

Germany is watching Iran’s increasing military build-up with concern, not least because of Tehran’s destabilizing activities in the region and drone deliveries to Russia, the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry also cited uranium enrichment in Fordow and the brutal repression of Iran’s own population as other reasons for concern and said Germany was in close dialogue with partners in the region and within Europe as well as the United States on these developments.

