A handout picture provided by the Iranian Army office on February 7, 2023 shows Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi (R) and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri (C) visiting Iran's first underground military air base in an undisclosed location. (Photo by Iranian Army office / AFP)
Germany watching Iran’s increasing military build-up with concern: Foreign Ministry

Reuters
Germany is watching Iran’s increasing military build-up with concern, not least because of Tehran’s destabilizing activities in the region and drone deliveries to Russia, the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry also cited uranium enrichment in Fordow and the brutal repression of Iran’s own population as other reasons for concern and said Germany was in close dialogue with partners in the region and within Europe as well as the United States on these developments.

