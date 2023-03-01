Theme
Iran’s national flag is pictured at Iran’s embassy to Germany in Berlin, on December 1, 2011. (Reuters)
Iran expels German diplomats over ‘irresponsible interferences’ in internal affairs

Reuters
Iran designated two German diplomats as personae non grata and is expelling them, foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday.

“The two German diplomats are being expelled due to their country's irresponsible interference in Iran’s internal and judicial affairs,” Kanaani said.

