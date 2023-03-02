France says Iran uranium enrichment ‘very concerning’

France on Thursday called developments in Iran’s nuclear program “very concerning” after the UN nuclear watchdog reported finding uranium particles enriched just under the 90 percent needed for an atomic bomb.
“This report states that the direction Iran is taking is very concerning,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters, adding this development was “unprecedented and extremely serious.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed Tuesday that it had detected particles of uranium enriched to up to 83.7 percent, only just short of the 90 percent needed to produce a nuclear device.
Last week, Iran claimed it had not made any attempt to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent.
The head of the IAEA is to meet with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Saturday to try to “relaunch the dialogue” on the country’s atomic work, a diplomatic source said Wednesday.
Iran has been enriching uranium well over the limits laid down in a landmark 2015 deal with world powers, which started to unravel when the United States withdrew from it in 2018.
Read more:
Israel’s window to strike Iran narrows as Putin enters equation
Near bomb-grade uranium particles enriched to 83.7 percent found in Iran: UN
Iran can make fissile material for a nuclear bomb ‘in about 12 days’: US official
-
Mousavi deserts Iran’s regimeHistory shows that even the most powerful and brutal of regimes fall when their security forces refuse to shoot on protestors. Nonviolent revolutions ... Opinion
-
Smuggled Iranian weapons seized in Gulf of Oman, British Royal Navy saysBritain’s Royal Navy said on Thursday it had seized Iranian weapons, including anti-tank guided missiles, last month from a smugglers’ vessel in ... Middle East
-
Belgium PM tells Iran’s Raisi to free aid workerBelgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Wednesday urged Iran’s president to “immediately” set free an aid worker held by Tehran in a case ... Middle East
-
UN nuclear watchdog director Grossi to visit Iran on Friday: ReportThe head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi will visit Iran on Friday for high-level meetings, the semi-official Fars news agency ... Middle East