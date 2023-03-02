Iranian schoolgirls ‘forced to watch porn’ to dissuade protests: Report

Iranian security forces have been forcing schoolgirls to watch pornographic videos during mandatory sessions aimed at discouraging their participation in anti-regime protests, according to a report from foreign-based news outlet IranWire.

The report, citing unnamed sources, said that security forces have conducted mandatory sessions in Tehran’s districts 4 and 5, as well as in the city of Bandar Mahshahr, wherein schoolgirls were forced to watch pornographic videos to convince them that protests against the regime would lead to sexual decadence in Iran.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The report added that a group of girls at Shahid Reihane-ul-Nabi school in Bandar Mahshahr, who had chanted slogans against the Islamic Republic in the school’s courtyard in October, were forced to watch videos that included scenes of rape and sexual intercourse between humans and animals.

In recent weeks, members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Basij, the IRGC’s paramilitary arm, have reportedly visited girls’ schools in Tehran’s 4th and 5th districts, and shown videos of a sexual nature to discourage them from participating in protests.

Parents from at least three girls’ high schools in Tehran have reported male agents in plainclothes visiting the schools and showing pornographic content, according to journalist and educational expert Nejat Bahrami, cited in the report.

According to the report, a group of families filed a formal complaint with a school principal and the General Department of Education in Tehran, and threatened to withdraw their daughters from the institution.

However, the Department of Education allegedly warned both the students and their families of potential repercussions, including the possibility of being reported to the security forces.

The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died on September 16 after being arrested by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress rules for women, triggered months of protests that quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic.

Schoolgirls across Iran joined the protests triggered by Amini’s death, with many videos on social media showing them taking off headscarves and chanting anti-government slogans, including on school premises.

Over the past three months, hundreds of cases of respiratory distress have been reported among schoolgirls in Iran, with some needing hospitalization.

An Iranian lawmaker said on Wednesday that around 1,200 schoolgirls had been poisoned in recent days in two different cities.

Some Iranians, including prominent activists, have blamed the poisonings on the regime, saying that they are deliberate attacks and a form of revenge against schoolgirls for participating in protests.

Read more:

Smuggled Iranian weapons seized in Gulf of Oman, British Royal Navy says

Iran expels two German diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Iran can make fissile material for a nuclear bomb ‘in about 12 days’: US official