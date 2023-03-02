Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Model of petrol pump is seen in front of U.S. and Iran flag colors in this illustration taken March 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Model of petrol pump is seen in front of U.S. and Iran flag colors in this illustration taken March 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Iran sanctions

US hits Iran energy exports with fresh sanctions targeting entities, freezing assets

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The US imposed a new round of sanctions on companies it accused of involvement in Iran’s petrochemical and petroleum trade, the State Department announced on Thursday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions targeted six entities based in Iran, China, Vietnam and UAE that were involved in transporting or selling Iranian products. The sanctions also include blocking 20 vessels identified as property of the sanctioned entities.

“These designations underscore our continued efforts to enforce our sanctions against Iran,” Blinken said.

The latest sanctions are part of a continuing effort by the US to constrict Iranian oil smuggling. They come at a time of increased tensions between the Washington and Tehran over the oppression of Iranian protesters and the sale of Iranian drones to Russia which are being used against Ukraine.

Additionally, efforts to revive the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal have completely stalled. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reportedly detected uranium enriched to 84 percent purity – the highest level reported in the country to date and very close to weapons-grade.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US imposes sanctions on board of directors of Iranian drone maker

US issues fresh sanctions targeting Iranian petrochemicals, petroleum

Iran can make fissile material for a nuclear bomb ‘in about 12 days’: US official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size