School girls walk down the street in Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's birth village of Aradan, east of Tehran, March 12, 2008. (File photo: Reuters)
Germany calls for investigation into reports of poison attacks on Iran schoolgirls

Reuters, Berlin
Reports of poison attacks on schoolgirls in Iran are shocking and must be investigated fully, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday, joining the United States in expressing her concern.

Hundreds of Iranian girls in different schools have suffered “mild poison” attacks over recent months, according to the country’s health minister, with some politicians suggesting they could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls’ education.

“Girls must be able to go to school without fear,” Baerbock said on Twitter.

“This is nothing less than their human right. All cases must be fully investigated.”

Iran’s ‘enemies’ behind poison attacks on schoolgirls: Raisi

US ‘deeply concerned’ over poisoning attacks against schoolgirls in Iran

Iran arrests four over assault linked to school poisonings: Report

