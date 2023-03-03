Top Belgian court upholds prisoner exchange treaty with Iran

Belgium’s Constitutional Court rejected on Friday a request to annul a prisoner exchange treaty with Iran that could lead to a convicted Iranian diplomat being swapped for a jailed Belgian aid worker.
Belgian lawmakers cleared the treaty in July, but it has been held up due to legal challenges from an exiled Iranian opposition group.
“The Court rejects the action for annulment,” the constitutional court said in a press release.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On Wednesday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo urged Iran’s president to “immediately” set free an aid worker held by Tehran in a case denounced as hostage diplomacy, AFP reported.
Iran arrested Olivier Vandecasteele, 42, in February 2022 and sentenced him at the start of this year to more than 12 years behind bars for “espionage” as well as ordering him to be subjected to 74 lashes.
Read more:
Belgium PM tells Iran’s Raisi to free aid worker
Iran says in talks with Belgium for release of diplomat convicted of terrorism
-
Belgium summoning Iranian ambassador over Iran sentencing Belgian citizenBelgium is summoning the Iranian ambassador after Iran sentenced Belgian citizen Olivier Vandecasteele to 40 years of prison and 74 lashes, Foreign ... Middle East
-
Belgium legislative panel provisionally clears contentious Iran prisoner swap treatyBelgian lawmakers gave initial clearance on Wednesday to a prisoner exchange treaty with Iran that could lead to the release of an Iranian diplomat ... Middle East
-
Iran diplomat Assadi drops appeal to jail in Belgium, no prisoner swap seenAn Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in prison for planning a bomb attack in France has dropped an appeal in Belgium and will serve his sentence, ... Middle East
-
Germany arrests Iranian diplomat after Belgium foils terror plot in FranceThe Belgian federal prosecutor confirmed the opening of an investigation into a terror plot targeting the Iranian opposition conference in Paris, ... World News