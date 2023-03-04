South Sudan President Salva Kiir fires defense and interior ministers
South Sudan President Salva Kiir has sacked two top security ministers, violating the terms of a peace agreement with opposition party leader First Vice President Riek Machar.
Kiir fired the country’s defense minister Angelina Teny, who is also Machar’s wife, and interior minister Mahmoud Solomon in a presidential order read on state TV late on Friday, Lily Martin Manyiel, the President’s spokesperson said on Saturday.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“There is no reason I can give you right now” for their sacking but “it’s a normal procedure usually,” Manyiel said, adding that no decision had yet been made on their replacements.
Kiir and Machar’s forces signed a peace agreement in 2018 that ended five years of civil war that killed 400,000 people and triggered Africa’s biggest refugee crisis since the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
Implementation of the deal, known as the Revitalized Peace Agreement for South Sudan, has been slow and the opposing forces have clashed frequently over disagreements about how to share power.
In Friday’s decree, Kiir handed the defense ministry to his party, a role which, under the terms of the agreement, is meant to be appointed by Machar’s party.
In exchange, the president gave Machar’s party the interior ministry.
“The switch... is unilateral and a new cycle of violating the revitalized agreement,” said Puok Both Baluang, Machar’s spokesperson.
During a visit to South Sudan last month, Pope Francis implored the country’s warring leaders to turn their backs on the violence, ethnic hatred and corruption that have stopped the world’s youngest country from achieving peace and prosperity.
Edmond Yakani, a leading civil rights activist and signatory of the peace agreement, said in a statement he urged the presidency to explain “why there is an exchange of information that demonstrates the violation of the peace agreement.”
Read more:
South Sudan’s VP Riek Machar rejects ouster from ruling party
South Sudan rivals sign pact on key military provision of peace accord
-
UN slams deployment of South Sudan troops in disputed regionThe United Nations on Wednesday condemned the deployment of South Sudanese troops in an area of the disputed region of Abyei, which both Sudan and ... North Africa
-
Factbox: Pope Francis heads to Democratic Republic of Congo and South SudanPope Francis next week heads to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, two countries grappling with conflict and profound poverty, in what ... World News
-
South Sudan pulls out of peace talks with rebel groupsSouth Sudan’s government has withdrawn from peace negotiations with rebel groups, accusing them of using the talks “to buy time as they prepare for ... Middle East
-
IMF, South Sudan reaches agreement for emergency funds of $112.7 mlnThe International Monetary Fund and South Sudan have reached a staff-level agreement for the release of about $112.7 million in emergency financing, ... World News