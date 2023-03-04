Theme
A file photo shows US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley attends a news conference during a NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium October 12, 2022. (Reuters)

US General Milley makes unannounced visit to Syria, reviews mission

The top US military officer made an unannounced visit to a US base in Syria on Saturday to assess a nearly eight-year-old mission there to combat the ISIS terrorist group and to review safeguards for US troops against attack.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters traveling with him that he believed US troops and their Kurdish-led Syrian partners were making progress at ensuring a lasting defeat of ISIS.

Asked if he believed the Syria mission was worth the risk, Milley tied it to the security of the United States and its allies, saying: “If you think that that’s important, then the answer is ‘Yes.’”

