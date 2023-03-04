US General Milley makes unannounced visit to Syria, reviews mission

The top US military officer made an unannounced visit to a US base in Syria on Saturday to assess a nearly eight-year-old mission there to combat the ISIS terrorist group and to review safeguards for US troops against attack.
Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters traveling with him that he believed US troops and their Kurdish-led Syrian partners were making progress at ensuring a lasting defeat of ISIS.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Asked if he believed the Syria mission was worth the risk, Milley tied it to the security of the United States and its allies, saying: “If you think that that’s important, then the answer is ‘Yes.’”
Read more:
Pentagon chief’s trip to Middle East to focus on Iran threats: Official
-
Russia says foreign ministers meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran in worksThe foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran are arranging a meeting, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said, according to ... World News
-
US gives $100 mln for Turkey and Syria quake aid, Blinken tells Ankara: ‘US is here’The US will provide an additional $100 million in aid for the earthquake response in Turkey and Syria, on top of the previously announced $85 million, ... World News
-
Death toll from suspected ISIS attack in Syria rises to 68: MonitorThe death toll from an attack blamed on ISIS in Syria has risen to 68, a war monitor said Saturday, the deadliest attack in over a year.“A total of 61 ... Middle East
-
Blast wounds four US troops in Syria, ISIS leader killed: ReportAn explosion wounded four American military personnel during a raid that killed a senior ISIS group leader in Syria, the US military’s Central Command ... Middle East