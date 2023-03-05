Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
United states Iran and Israel flags with nuclear icon stock photo
United states, Iran and Israel flags with nuclear icon. (Stock photo)

Israel’s Netanyahu rebuffs IAEA chief’s remarks against possible attack on Iran

Reuters, Jerusalem
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israel rebuffed as “unworthy” on Sunday comments by the UN nuclear watchdog chief that any Israeli or US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities would be illegal.

Having visited Tehran in a bid to loosen deadlocked talks on renewing its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, International Atomic Energy Agency chairman Raphael Grossi on Saturday said “any military attack on nuclear facilities is outlawed.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He was responding to a reporter’s question about threats by Israel and the United States to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities if they deem diplomacy meant to deny it the bomb to be at a dead end. Tehran says its nuclear program is peaceful.

“Rafael Grossi is a worthy person who made an unworthy remark,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his cabinet in televised remarks on Sunday.

“Outside what law? Is it permissible for Iran, which openly calls for our destruction, to organize the tools of slaughter for our destruction? Are we forbidden from defending ourselves? We are obviously permitted to do this.”

The IAEA said on Saturday Grossi had received sweeping assurances from Iran that it will assist a long-stalled investigation into uranium particles found at undeclared sites and re-install removed monitoring equipment.

Read more:

Netanyahu discusses military action on Iran with top Israeli officials: Report

Israel tells top US general it sees need to cooperate against Iran

Israel urges Brazil to undock Iranian warships

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size