Jordan’s royal court reveals wedding date of King Abdullah’s daughter Princess Iman

Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court announced on Sunday the date of the royal wedding of Princess Iman bint Abdullah II.

The wedding will be held in a week’s time according to a statement by the court.

The RHC said: “The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that the wedding of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis will take place on 12 March 2023.”

“The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion and wishes Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis a lifetime of happiness,” the statement added.

The engagement of Princess Iman, the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis was announced in July 2022.

It was followed by the announcement of the engagement of her brother the Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al-Saif in August 2022.

