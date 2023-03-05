Theme
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley attends a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the American military's Ramstein Air Base, near Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Syria condemns visit by top US general to its north east: State media

Syria condemns visit by top US general to its north east: State media

Syria’s foreign ministry on Sunday condemned the unannounced visit of the top US military officer to a US base in northeast Syria as “illegal” and a “flagrant violation” of the country’s sovereignty, state news agency SANA reported.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made the unannounced visit on Saturday to assess a nearly eight-year-old mission there and to review safeguards for US troops against attack.

