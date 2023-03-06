US confirms envoy ‘went’ to Turkey’s foreign ministry after reports of being summoned

The US ambassador to Turkey “went to the Turkish [Foreign Ministry]” on Monday, the State Department said, after reports emerged that Jeff Flake was summoned due to the top US military general’s trip to northeast Syria.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley visited northeast Syria over the weekend, where dozens of US troops are stationed as part of an anti-ISIS mission.

The US, in general, and the Pentagon, in particular, have backed and supported the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Turkey claims supports terrorists.

Asked if Flake had been summoned, a State Department official said: “We can confirm that Ambassador Flake went to the Turkish MFA today for meetings.”

The spokesperson referred Al Arabiya English to the Pentagon for further details on Gen. Milley’s visit. “However, we understand that General Milley only met with US troops while in Syria,” the spokesperson added.

