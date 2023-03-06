Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
US Joint Chiefs Chair Army Gen. Mark Milley speaks with US forces in Syria during an unannounced visit, at a US military base in northeast Syria, March 4, 2023. (Reuters)
US Joint Chiefs Chair Army Gen. Mark Milley speaks with US forces in Syria during an unannounced visit, at a US military base in northeast Syria, March 4, 2023. (Reuters)

US confirms envoy ‘went’ to Turkey’s foreign ministry after reports of being summoned

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley visited northeast Syria over the weekend, where dozens of US troops are stationed as part of an anti-ISIS mission.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The US ambassador to Turkey “went to the Turkish [Foreign Ministry]” on Monday, the State Department said, after reports emerged that Jeff Flake was summoned due to the top US military general’s trip to northeast Syria.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley visited northeast Syria over the weekend, where dozens of US troops are stationed as part of an anti-ISIS mission.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US, in general, and the Pentagon, in particular, have backed and supported the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Turkey claims supports terrorists.

Asked if Flake had been summoned, a State Department official said: “We can confirm that Ambassador Flake went to the Turkish MFA today for meetings.”

The spokesperson referred Al Arabiya English to the Pentagon for further details on Gen. Milley’s visit. “However, we understand that General Milley only met with US troops while in Syria,” the spokesperson added.

Read more: US General Milley makes unannounced visit to Syria, reviews mission

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size