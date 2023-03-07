Israeli troops kill at least six, wound 11 others during raid in West Bank’s Jenin
Israeli troops on Tuesday killed six Palestinians and wounded 11 others during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said in an updated toll.
Among the wounded, two had serious injuries, the ministry said in a statement.
