A general view shows a Syrian pro-government forces member walking past damaged buildings in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor on November 4, 2017. Syrian and allied forces converged on holdout Islamic State group fighters in the Syrian border town of Albu Kamal, the jihadists' very last urban bastion following a string of losses. On November 3, Russian-backed Syrian regime forces took full control of Deir Ezzor, which was the last city where IS still had a presence after being expelled from Hawija and Raqa last month
A general view shows a Syrian pro-government forces member walking past damaged buildings in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor on November 4, 2017. (File photo)

Four dead in Syria drone strike: Report

AFP, Beirut
Published: Updated:
A drone strike killed four people in government-held eastern Syria on Wednesday in an area controlled by Iran-backed groups, a war monitor said.

“Four people were killed and eight wounded in a drone strike near a weapons factory belonging to Iran-backed groups and near a truck loaded with weapons,” Rami Abdel Rahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP.

There was no immediate word on who carried out the strike in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor.

It targeted a part of the city that is home to residences of top Iranian commanders and senior officers of Lebanon’s Hezbollah as well as an Iranian hospital to treat cholera patients, Abdel Rahman said.

Pro-Iran groups aligned with the Syrian government, including Hezbollah, are heavily deployed south and west of the Euphrates River which runs through Deir Ezzor province.

Wednesday’s attack followed a series of unclaimed drone strikes on January 30 that targeted a suspected Iranian weapons convoy in the province and killed 11 people, including a pro-Iranian commander, the Observatory said.

