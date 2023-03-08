Theme
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian shake hands at the end of their joint press conference in Ankara on January 17, 2023. (AFP)
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian shake hands at the end of their joint press conference in Ankara on January 17, 2023. (AFP)

Diplomats from Turkey, Syria, Iran, Russia to meet next week in Moscow: Turkish FM

Reuters, Ankara
The deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran are meeting in Moscow next week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, ahead of planned talks between foreign ministers later.

Cavusoglu said his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wanted to join the talks between Turkey, Syria and Russia, and Turkey happily agreed.

“Astana is the only surviving format (to address) Syria anyway. Now we are planning a meeting between the four foreign ministers,” Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with Amir-Abdollahian.

“Russia offered to host a preliminary meeting for the preparations of this four-way meeting. This meeting will be held at the level of deputy ministers next week in Moscow.”

Moscow is supporting a rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara, hosting talks between their defense ministers in December and aiming for meetings between the foreign ministers and eventually presidents.

